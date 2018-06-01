Volvo to start manufacture of hybrid cars from 2019
All Volvo cars from 2019 will be not based purely on internal combustion engines (petrol and diesel), but plug-in hybrid models which is the future, says MD Charles Frump
Kolkata:In line with the Swedish company’s global strategy, Volvo Car India will begin manufacturing of plug-in hybrid vehicles only from 2019, a company official said.
The company opened its new showroom in Kolkata on Friday. The first one was closed down few years ago.
“From 2019 all our new cars will be not based purely on internal combustion engines (petrol and diesel), but plug-in hybrid models which is the future”, MD of Volvo Car India Charles Frump said.
Replying to a query on the future of plug-in vehicles in India due to high incidence of GST, Frump said “It is a big bet to play in the hybrid models in the country. We are working closely with the government for a supportive policy as these vehicles will protect the environment.”
Asked about the launch of electric vehicles in India, he said it would follow after the global launch. In 2017 calendar year, the company sold 2029 cars—a growth of 28% year-on-year over 2016, he said.
“In 2018, we want to better the growth of 2017. Presently, the company had a market share of 5% in the luxury segment last year,” he said.
“By 2020 we want to corner 10% market share, he said. With 22 dealerships at the moment across India now, another six would be added in six months time, Frump said. Volvo presently has eight models, sedans and SUVs, in its portfolio in India.
More From Companies »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Hero MotoCorp May sales rises 11% at 7,06,365 units
- Nine PSU banks under PCA submit recovery plan to govt
- Volvo to start manufacture of hybrid cars from 2019
- RBSE 12th Arts result 2018 to be declared at rajresults.nic.in after 6.15pm today, check details here
- Bank fraud: ED attaches Rs4,701 crore assets of Gujarat pharma company
Mark to Market »
- Will ICICI Bank investors now find closure in Chanda Kochhar controversy?
- When auditors grow a spine, investor health should get a boost
- Why it became impossible to get bids for Air India
- India Q4 GDP data: Non-farm private sector growth slows
- Petrochemical, gas trading businesses a drag on GAIL’s Q4 results