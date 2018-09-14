NCLT allows Shivinder to withdraw plea against brother

Singh brothers, Malvinder and Shivinder. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The NCLT on Friday allowed former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh to withdraw his petition against elder brother Malvinder Mohan Singh and ex-Religare chief Sunil Godhwani.

Shivinder had earlier this month filed an application before the Delhi bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) alleging that collective and ongoing actions of Malvinder and Godhwani led to a systemic undermining of the interests of the companies and their shareholders.

A two-member bench of the NCLT headed by its chairman Justice M M Kumar Friday allowed Shivinder to withdraw his plea.

However, a counsel for Religare Enterprises, which was also a respondent in the case, said there were allegations against the company of siphoning off funds by the Singh brothers. “We want to recover that amount from them,” said senior counsel Abhinav Vashistha appearing for Religare.

On this the NCLT said: “If you wish to initiate any proceedings, move a separate application.”

Shivinder on Thursday said he had decided to withdraw his petition in the NCLT against Malvinder and Godhwani, as desired by his mother.

His plea in the NCLT stated: “Out of respect for their mother, the parties have already started mediation and as per the request of the mediators, the petitioners wish to withdraw the petition, without prejudice to their rights and contentions.”

Passing an interim order over Shivinder’s earlier plea, the principal bench of the NCLT on September 6 directed the maintenance of status quo over the shareholdings and composition of the RHC Holding board.

As on August 27, Malvinder and Shivinder were the promoters of Religare on behalf of PS Trust while RHC Finance and RHC Holding were the promoter groups, according to data available with the bourses.

The tribunal had also issued notice to Malvinder along with Godhwani and other respondents over Shivinder’s petition alleging “oppression and mismanagement” of RHC Holding. It had allowed both parties—Shivinder and his wife Aditi Singh—and the other party Malvinder to inspect documents and take photocopies of the records of RHC Holding.