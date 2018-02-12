NHPC Q3 profit jumps over 3-fold at Rs687 crore

NHPC’s board also declared interim dividend at the rate of 11.20% (Rs1.12 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs10 each for 2017-18. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Monday posted 220% jump in its net profit at Rs687.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2017, mainly on account of higher revenue.

The company’s standalone net profit was Rs214.69 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2016, NHPC said in a BSE filing on Monday. The company has received a total revenue of Rs2,066.76 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs1,483.57 crore a year ago.

Besides, approving the financial results, the board of the company at its meeting held on Monday also declared interim dividend at the rate of 11.20% (Rs1.12 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs10 each for 2017-18. The interim dividend shall be paid/dispatched within the period as stipulated in Companies Act, 2013, it added.

During April-December, the company’s standalone net profit was Rs2,569.23 crore as compared to Rs2,627.17 crore. Its total income in the nine-month period was Rs6,990.60 crore as compared to Rs7,124.85 crore. The company had reported a net profit of Rs2,795.59 crore in the fiscal ended 31 March 2017.