Now order food through Paytm, Zomato announces new partnership

Zomato has partnered with Paytm to expand online food ordering in India. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Foodtech startup Zomato today announced a partnership with Paytm allowing its customers to order online food directly from the digital payments app. With this partnership, Zomato users can now browse restaurants listed on Zomato on the Paytm app and order food instantly.

“We are excited to be partnering with them to integrate our online food delivery service with their mobile app. This will allow us to reach a much larger user base and add to the overall experience of ordering from Zomato,” Mohit Gupta, CEO, food delivery, Zomato, said in a statement.

This service is currently live for all Paytm Android app users in Delhi-NCR and will soon be made available across India and on the iOS app as well. At present, Zomato has over 80,000 restaurants across 120 cities and delivers orders at a monthly order run rate of 28 million.

With this integration, Zomato will be able to add new users and expand its online food ordering business.

Gupta said Paytm has a strong user-base in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, where users frequently use Zomato for a wide array of everyday payments. For Paytm, food and beverage is among one of the largest payment categories, both in terms of volume and the number of transactions.

“Our association with Zomato is a valuable addition to our platform in bringing the convenience of ordering food online on our app. A vast majority of our customers are from the tier 2 and tier 3 cities. With this new addition, we are confident of driving growth of online food ordering further across the country,” said Renu Satti, senior vice president, Paytm.