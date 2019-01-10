 IRCTC offering free Rs 50 lakh travel insurance with flight ticket - Livemint
IRCTC offering free Rs 50 lakh travel insurance with flight ticket

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has tied up with Bharti AXA General Insurance to offer free Rs 50 lakh travel insurance with every flight ticket booked through the platform.

PTI
IRCTC will bear the cost of secure its passengers from any untoward incident during the journey. Photo: iStock
IRCTC will bear the cost of secure its passengers from any untoward incident during the journey. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: Air passengers can now avail free-of-cost travel insurance of Rs 50 lakh if they book their tickets through the IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of the railways, an official statement said.

This facility will be available for passengers irrespective of the class of tickets and for both domestic and international flights. The insurance will provide them financial protection against accidental death and total or permanent disability, the IRCTC statement said.

The insurance partners of the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will be Bharti AXA General Insurance, it said.

The premium for insurance will be borne by the IRCTC to secure its passengers from any untoward incident during the journey. The insurance cover will be for both one-way and round trip, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

