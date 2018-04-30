DHFL Q4 profit rises 26% to Rs312 crore

DFFL said for full year 2017-18, the net profit of the company increased by 26% to Rs1,172.1 crore as against Rs927.0 crore in 2016-17

New Delhi: DHFL on reported a rise of 26% in its net profit at Rs312.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

The company’s net profit in the corresponding January-March quarter of the previous fiscal stood at Rs248.2 crore. Total income was up by 18% to Rs2,808.2 crore during the quarter as against Rs2,377.7 crore in the corresponding three months of the previous year, a company statement said.

Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 0.96% of gross advances at the end of March 2018.

Net interest margin stood at 3.03% for the quarter. For full year 2017-18, the net profit of the company increased by 26% to Rs1,172.1 crore as against Rs927.0 crore in 2016-17, DHFL said.

Total income was up 18% at Rs10,464.5 crore for the year ended 31 March, 2018 as against Rs8,857.2 crore in FY17. Net interest margin stood at 3.04%.

The board of directors of the company recommended a final dividend of Rs2.50 per equity share. Total dividend (including interim dividend) is Rs5.50 per equity share for 2017-18, it said.

“DHFL has registered robust business growth in the fourth quarter as we continue to take several proactive steps towards the fulfilment of DHFL’s mission to enable home ownership...FY 2017-18 has been encouraging for the housing finance sector which witnessed several growth oriented initiatives and industry defining policy measures undertaken by the government,” said Kapil Wadhawan, chairman and managing director, DHFL.

Shares of DHFL settled 0.99% higher at Rs640.60 apiece on the BSE.