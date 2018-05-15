Duff and Phelps sets up restructuring business in India

One of the largest valuation service providers in the world, Duff and Phelps is looking to expand its offerings in India.

Mumbai: Duff and Phelps Corp., the US-based advisory firm, is setting up its restructuring practice in India, leveraging the business opportunities the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has opened up for restructuring advisors.

One of the largest valuation service providers in the world, the firm is looking to expand its offerings in India and expects the distressed assets segment to provide it the necessary anchor to build its other practices including M&A advisory and corporate finance in the country.

“We have been offering valuation services in India and of the 12 big accounts that were referred for resolution under the IBC, we assisted on half of them. Considering that we are already in touch with the creditors and other resolution professionals, it made sense for us to set up the restructuring business in India,” said Paul Williams, managing director at Duff and Phelps UK.

The firm’s UK office, which leads the restructuring practice at Duff and Phelps, is assisting the company in building its India business as well.

Williams said even as the legislation around bankruptcy is still nascent, the “intent to formulate a positive resolution” by the government has been made clear by putting the largest non-performing accounts for resolution ahead of others.

The firm is also expanding its headcount in India. So far, it employs around 225 people in India. It has 12 people in its core restructuring team.

“By next year, the headcount is likely to be around 400 and the core restructuring team will have about 40 people in total,” said Varun Gupta, managing director at Duff and Phelps India. As part of its restructuring business, the firm will also build its team of resolution professionals.

Williams, however, said the firm is not only exploring restructuring opportunities after admission of accounts for resolution by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) but also “pre-NCLT cases.”

“The market is evolving and we feel that there will be a demand for early resolution. The idea of IBC is to preserve value and value can be better preserved if the restructuring is done before the business is admitted for resolution proceedings,” said Williams.

Gupta said that while the Duff and Phelps has not set up its other practices in India, the distressed assets business is likely to act as preparation ground for next phase of expansion.

“We will be doing distressed M&A as part of the newly set up restructuring practice in India, helping with the sell mandate. We work with some of the biggest hedge funds, private equity firms and distressed assets funds across the globe and can help them with the buy assets in India if they are interested. While we have not started our M&A advisory in India we expect to launch it in the next six months,” said Gupta.

Duff and Phelps acquired Kroll, a leading risk solution provider for businesses, in March 2018. The acquisition is likely to help the firm offer additional services like forensic advisory, which is a key pre-requisite for offering due diligence services under IBC.

The code prohibits any firm or person with a criminal track record and default extending over one year to participate in the resolution process under section 29 a. It also bans defaulting promoters and related parties from submitting bids.

Commenting on the compensation paid to the resolution professionals vis-a-vis the risk they undertake, Williams said that it needs to be recognised that quality advisory comes with a cost.

“Globally, resolution professionals have a broader mandate and it makes sense because it helps in cost savings and avoiding duplication of work. It is a litigious market here right now and practically everyone is a guinea pig. Depending on how the regulations evolve we will decide which service to focus on,” said Williams, adding that considering the regulator remains flexible and open to feedback the code should evolve at a much faster pace than it has in some of the mature markets like the UK.