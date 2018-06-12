 Infosys’ manufacturing head Nitesh Banga quits - Livemint
Infosys’ manufacturing head Nitesh Banga quits

Infosys’ senior executive Nitesh Banga left the company to join as COO of GlobalLogic

Last Published: Tue, Jun 12 2018. 09 28 PM IST
Varun Sood
Banga is the first senior executive to leave Infosys since Salil Parekh took over as CEO in January. Photo: Mint
Bengaluru: Infosys Ltd’s head of manufacturing, Nitesh Banga, left the company to take over as the chief operating officer of GlobalLogic, a privately-held company valued at over $2 billion.

Infosys appointed Banga to oversee business that is estimated to have accounted for more than $1 billion in revenue in July last year after the earlier head Sandeep Dadalani quit.

Banga is the first senior executive to leave Infosys since Salil Parekh took over as chief executive officer in January.

