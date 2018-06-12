Infosys’ manufacturing head Nitesh Banga quits

Banga is the first senior executive to leave Infosys since Salil Parekh took over as CEO in January. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Infosys Ltd’s head of manufacturing, Nitesh Banga, left the company to take over as the chief operating officer of GlobalLogic, a privately-held company valued at over $2 billion.

Infosys appointed Banga to oversee business that is estimated to have accounted for more than $1 billion in revenue in July last year after the earlier head Sandeep Dadalani quit.

Banga is the first senior executive to leave Infosys since Salil Parekh took over as chief executive officer in January.