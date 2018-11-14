Q2 results: SpiceJet posts Rs 389 crore loss on higher fuel costs, weak rupee

Aircraft fuel expenses climbed 55.8% to Rs 845 crore in the second quarter. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Bengaluru: Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd reported its second straight quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by higher fuel expenses and depreciation in the rupee.

Standalone net loss, which excludes results of units SpiceJet Merchandise and SpiceJet Technic, stood at Rs 389 crore ($53.90 million) in the quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 105 crore a year earlier.

Aircraft fuel expenses climbed 55.8% to Rs 845 crore during the second quarter, while total income from operations rose 3.8%.

