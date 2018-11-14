Q2 results: SpiceJet posts Rs 389 crore loss on higher fuel costs, weak rupee
The company had posted a profit of Rs 105 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Wed, Nov 14 2018. 01 58 PM IST
Bengaluru: Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd reported its second straight quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by higher fuel expenses and depreciation in the rupee.
Standalone net loss, which excludes results of units SpiceJet Merchandise and SpiceJet Technic, stood at Rs 389 crore ($53.90 million) in the quarter ended September 30.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 105 crore a year earlier.
Aircraft fuel expenses climbed 55.8% to Rs 845 crore during the second quarter, while total income from operations rose 3.8%.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
First Published: Wed, Nov 14 2018. 01 52 PM IST
More From Companies »
- NCLAT okays UltraTech’s Rs 7900 crore offer for Binani Cement
- A look at Amazon’s empire – From Audible to Amazon Prime to Kindle
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey meets PM Modi
- IL&FS board frames new roadmap to address lenders queries
- The fight among Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video for booming market in ‘movie-mad’ India