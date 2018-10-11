Smartphone sales set to cross $1 bn-mark in Flipkart, Amazon sale events

Online sales will constitute as much as 42% of total smartphone sales in India during the Amazon and Flipkart five-day sale events. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: Smartphone sales in India will cross $1 billion in the next five days due to aggressive discounts and exclusive product launches on Flipkart and Amazon, according to a report by research firm Counterpoint. Online sales will comprise as much as 42% of total phone sales in India during the five-day period.

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, both of which were heavily advertised, started on Wednesday. The online retailers have tie-ups with brands including OnePlus 6T, Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and Huawei. Some of these brands such as Samsung, Apple and OPPO will also roll out offers on Paytm Mall during the festive month, while Xiaomi will also hold promotional offers on its website.

“Online sales are estimated to grow faster than offline sales during this festive month as the top two online retailers are set to leverage pent up festive demand in the next 30 days. Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Day Sale’ and Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Festival’ are likely to cross the previous year’s sales benchmarks in terms of smartphone sales,” said Anshika Jain, research analyst at Counterpoint.

“This will be mainly driven by the multitude of new smartphone launches across different price points in the online channels this year as compared to last year,” she added. According to Jain, Flipkart has cornered the maximum number of exclusive smartphone models and it will likely take the lead in terms of volume sales against rivals.

However, Amazon is looking strong with its premium smartphone offerings with upcoming launches such as OnePlus 6T as well as its growing stickiness and value offered with the Prime programme, Jain said.

The five-day sale will likely surpass last year’s Black Friday sales, she said. Black Friday is a shopping day in the US after Thanksgiving Day.

The two e-commerce platforms will capture more than 90% share which is the biggest contribution ever in the Indian online smartphone market in October, according to the report.