 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q1 net rises 30% to Rs104.27 crore - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q1 net rises 30% to Rs104.27 crore

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals’ total income stood at Rs1,212.73 crore during the quarter under review

Last Published: Wed, Jul 25 2018. 03 58 PM IST
PTI
Crompton Greaves office in Worli, Mumbai. The company stock was on Wednesday trading at Rs236.45 apiece on BSE, down 2.17%, from its previous close.
Crompton Greaves office in Worli, Mumbai. The company stock was on Wednesday trading at Rs236.45 apiece on BSE, down 2.17%, from its previous close.

New Delhi: Electrical appliances maker Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals on Wednesday reported a 29.89% rise in net profit at Rs104.27 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs80.27 crore in the same period of previous fiscal. Its total income stood at Rs1,212.73 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs1,090.6 crore in the year-ago period, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals said in a filing to the BSE.

The company said revenue from operations, which is part of total income, of the current period is not comparable with previous year since the previous year figures included excise duty which has now been subsumed after implementation of GST.

The stock was trading at Rs236.45 apiece on BSE, down 2.17%, from its previous close.

First Published: Wed, Jul 25 2018. 03 58 PM IST
Topics: Crompton Greaves Q1 result Crompton Greaves Q1 profit Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q1 result Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals markets

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »