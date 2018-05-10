Ujjivan Financial Q4 profit jumps over 3-fold to Rs65 crore

Samit Ghosh, founder and MD, Ujjivan Financial Services. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Ujjivan Financial Services on Thursday reported a more than three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs64.86 crore for the last quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs19.35 crore in the January-March quarter of 2016-17. Income during the March quarter rose to Rs460.90 crore from Rs340 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

For the full year 2017-18, profit of the company fell multi-fold at Rs7.28 crore from Rs207.67 crore in 2016-17 as provisions for bad loans and write offs rose significantly. For the January-March quarter, the provisioning and write offs were increased to Rs34.71 crore as against Rs7.17 crore in the same period a year earlier.

For the entire 2017-18 fiscal, the provisioning and write offs stood at Rs310.81 crore as against Rs75.12 crore in the previous fiscal. Total assets of Ujjivan grew to Rs9,813.87 crore as on 31 March 2018 from Rs8,478.59 crore by the end of March 2017, showed company’s balance sheet.

The company, the promoter of its 100% subsidiary Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, said its loan book in the March quarter grew by 18.5% from a year ago at Rs7,560 crore. Disbursement for the fourth quarter was at Rs2,262 crore, an increase of 60.8% over the year-ago period.

Gross non performing assets (NPAs) stood at 3.6% of the gross advances at end March 2018 and net NPAs at 0.7%. There were prudential write offs of Rs177 crore in 2017-18 (covered by provisions) and the provision coverage ratio stood at 81.5%, it said.

“Fiscal year 2017-18 has been a fruitful year for Ujjivan with the completion of our first year of banking operations, despite the significant challenges we faced due to demonetisation...We look forward to convert existing asset centres to full-fledged banking outlets and expect to have 475 banking outlets by March 2019,” said Samit Ghosh, MD & CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

Sudha Suresh, MD & CEO, Ujjivan Financial Services said, “This quarter we have clocked the highest ever quarterly disbursement of Rs 2,262 crore and closed the year with an overall portfolio of Rs 7,560 crore. Cost of funds has significantly reduced from 10.4 per cent in 2016-17 to 9 per cent in 2017-18 as we repaid a significant portion of high cost legacy borrowing by raising deposits at competitive prices.”

Suresh said as on March 2018, the company has rolled out 187 full service banking outlets spread across 20 states including 47 banking outlets in URCs to expand reach to unserved and under-served in the rural areas.

“We are expanding our product portfolio to suit the banking needs of retail customers, supported by an extensive marketing outreach for the bank,” she said. The board of the company has recommended an equity dividend of 5% or Rs0.50 per equity share subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Stock of Ujjivan Financial closed 1.21% lower at Rs405.50 on BSE on Thursday.