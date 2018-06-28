 Merger of public sector insurance firms: Govt seeks bids from consultants - Livemint
Merger of public sector insurance firms: Govt seeks bids from consultants

The government has sought interest from consultants to advice them on the merger of three state-run insurance companies

Mumbai: Three Indian state-owned non-life insurance companies, which the government plans to merge into a single company, sought interest on Thursday from consultants to advice them on the deal, according to a public notice.

In February, the finance minister in his annual budget announced the plan to merge National Insurance Co Ltd, Oriental Insurance Co Ltd and United India Insurance Co Ltd.

The companies are not publicly traded.

