Merger of public sector insurance firms: Govt seeks bids from consultants
The government has sought interest from consultants to advice them on the merger of three state-run insurance companies
Last Published: Thu, Jun 28 2018. 10 17 AM IST
Mumbai: Three Indian state-owned non-life insurance companies, which the government plans to merge into a single company, sought interest on Thursday from consultants to advice them on the deal, according to a public notice.
In February, the finance minister in his annual budget announced the plan to merge National Insurance Co Ltd, Oriental Insurance Co Ltd and United India Insurance Co Ltd.
The companies are not publicly traded.
First Published: Thu, Jun 28 2018. 10 17 AM IST
