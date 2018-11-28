Online marketplace Shop101 to raise $11-12 million

Shop101, which enables entrepreneurs to sell online using Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram, was founded in 2015 by Abhinav Jain, an IIT graduate.

Bengaluru: Online marketplace, Shop101, is in talks to raise $11-12 million in Series B funding round led by Kalaari Capital and Unilever Ventures, according to three people close to the development. Stellaris Venture Partners, an existing investor, will also participate in the round.

The funds will be used for technological development and expanding into new categories such as beauty and personal care, according to the people mentioned earlier.

Queries sent to Shop101 and Kalaari Capital did not elicit any response until press time.

This development comes after Meesho, the largest player in the social e-commerce space, raised $50 million in Series C funding round from Shunwei Capital, DST Partners and others.

Shop101, which enables entrepreneurs to sell online using Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram, was founded in 2015 by Abhinav Jain, an IIT graduate.

The company raised $5 million from Stellaris Ventures, in Series A funding round, less than five months ago.

After souring on e-commerce start-ups for more than three years, investors are finally pumping capital again with new companies such as GlowRoad, Shop101, Ezmall and Meesho leading the next wave of e-commerce in India, according to Mint.

These social start-ups are riding on the user bases of social media platforms like WhatsApp or traditional media platforms to build e-commerce solutions for the next 200-300 million users in India.

According to a joint report by Google and KPMG (2017), small and medium businesses going online could boost the country’s growth by 10 percentage points to 46-48% by 2020.

India’s consumer internet and e-commerce market exploded in 2014, but so far firms in the space have built their businesses only for the top 50-75 million shoppers in the country. Growth in the sector has also not come at the breakneck speed that companies and investors originally predicted in 2015, at the height of the start-up funding boom. Even Flipkart and Amazon, the biggest e-commerce platforms, have far smaller user bases than social media companies.

Messaging platform WhatsApp and its parent Facebook both have more than 200 million users in India, according to analysts. Using the large user base of these platforms, a slew of fresh social commerce start-ups have given the e-commerce sector a new lease of life.

Shop101 has about 1 million downloads and has been growing about 50% month-on-month since its launch, according a person mentioned earlier.