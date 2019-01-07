Uber appoints Pavan Vaish as head of central operations in India
New Delhi: Ride hailing platform Uber Monday said it has appointed Daksh e-services co-founder Pavan Vaish as the head of central operations in India.
“As we embark on our next wave of growth, we are building and strengthening a team of industry experts and veterans who appreciate the impact of ride sharing and are committed towards innovation for a better tomorrow,” Uber President India and South Asia Pradeep Parameswaran said.
Uber is confident that Vaish will play a pivotal role in writing the next chapter of the company’s growth journey, he added.
Vaish also co-founded Quadrant Infotech, an offshore data capturing business focussed on the US market.
Besides, Vaish has served as the global Chief Operating Officer at UnitedLex. Vaish was also the co-founder and CEO of Daksh e-services, widely recognised as one of the most successful services acquisition in tech giant IBM’s history.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)
