CEAT Q4 profit rises 16% at Rs77 crore

Shares of CEAT closed at Rs1,591.9 per scrip, up 2% on BSE. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: Tyre maker CEAT on Monday posted 16% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs76.81 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018. The company’s net profit in the January-March quarter 2016-17 stood at Rs65.87 crore, a CEAT statement said.

Total income rose to Rs1,680.80 crore from Rs1,644.89 crore a year ago, it said.

Meanwhile, the company’s board today recommended a dividend of Rs11.50 per equity share(115% per equity share of Rs10 each fully paid up) for 2017-18, which will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration of the same at the ensuing AGM.

However, the company’s net profit for 2017-18 came down to Rs233.29 crore from Rs359.23 crore in the pervious year. Total income of the company also came down to Rs6,429.14 crore from Rs6,459.93 crore.

Shares of CEAT closed at Rs1,591.9 per scrip, up 2% on BSE.