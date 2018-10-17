Reliance Q2 profit rises 17% to ₹9,516 crore

Revenue from operations rose more than 53% to ₹1.46 trillion. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday posted a higher consolidated profit for the July to September period, helped by a strong profit in its petrochemicals segment. The conglomerate, whose businesses include refining, petrochemicals, retail and telecommunications, said profit rose 17.3% to ₹9,516 crore ($1.29 billion).

That was slightly below the ₹9,567 crore average of 11 analyst estimates, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv. Revenue from operations rose more than 53% to ₹1.46 trillion, Reliance said on Wednesday. Profit on a standalone basis, which excludes Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, rose 7.2% from the same period a year earlier to ₹8,859 crore.