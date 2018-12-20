Maharashtra to revise pension of retired govt employees

Photo: iStock

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to revise the pension and family pension of former government employees, who retired between January 2006 and 2009, state Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Wednesday. The pension amount would be revised as per the Sixth Pay Commission’s recommendations, he said, adding that the aim of the move was to improve the life of the retired employees.

The minister was speaking during the cabinet sub-committee meeting chaired by him at Mantralaya. Minister of State for Finance Deepak Kesarkar, Upper Chief Secretary to Finance Department U P S Madan, Secretary of Finance Department Nitin Gadre and other officials were present at the meeting.

“With this decision, the government will have to bear a financial burden of Rs 2,204 crore due to the arrears. The implementation of this decision will require an additional funds of Rs 319 crore annually,” he said.

Mungantiwar said the decision will benefit more than one lakh pensioners/family pensioners.