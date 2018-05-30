RCom settles Ericsson dues, asset sales to Reliance Jio gets NCLAT nod

RCom shares climbed for a fourth day, adding 9.7% on Wednesday to close at Rs17.5 in Mumbai. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai/New Delhi: A Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday halted bankruptcy proceedings ordered two weeks ago against Reliance Communications Ltd, or RCom, after the debt-laden telecom firm and the local unit of Ericsson AB agreed to settle a dispute over unpaid dues.

The NCLAT also allowed RCom’s lenders to complete a planned asset sale to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday put a freeze on the 270-day insolvency process that had been triggered by a 15 May court decision and ordered the operator to pay Rs550 crore ($81.5 million) to Ericsson by the end of September. The initial insolvency ruling came in a suit by the vendor against billionaire Anil Ambani’s RCom over dues, which amounted to about Rs1,600 crore, Ericsson’s lawyer Arun Kathpalia had said.

The carrier had appealed the lower court order that also drew opposition from creditors including China Development Bank and the State Bank of India.

The latest court order gives the lenders of RCom, with $7 billion in debt, the go-ahead needed to complete a deal to sell its tower, spectrum and fibre assets to Reliance Jio, controlled by Anil’s elder brother Mukesh Ambani. Proceeds of Rs18,100 crore from the sale will be repaid to banks, the court said.

RCom on Tuesday had reached a settlement with minority shareholders in Reliance Infratel Ltd. in relation to the sale of tower and fibre assets. Shares of RCom climbed for a fourth day, adding 9.7% on Wednesday to close at Rs17.5 in Mumbai.

The lower court’s insolvency order earlier this month had imperiled RCom’s proposed asset sale because Indian bankruptcy law prohibits “connected persons” from acquiring assets of delinquent borrowers.

