 Vedanta Q4 profit rises 81% to Rs4,802 crore - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Vedanta Q4 profit rises 81% to Rs4,802 crore

Vedanta’s net profit came in at Rs4,802 crore for the three months ended 31 March, compared with Rs2,647 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Thu, May 03 2018. 04 57 PM IST
Krishna V Kurup
Vedanta’s net revenue from operations for the quarter grew nearly 23% to Rs27,630 crore. Photo: Reuters
Vedanta’s net revenue from operations for the quarter grew nearly 23% to Rs27,630 crore. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: Vedanta Ltd, the Indian unit of diversified mining group Vedanta Resources Plc, posted an 81% surge in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher volumes and favourable commodity prices.

Net profit came in at Rs4,802 crore ($721.02 million) for the three months ended 31 March, compared with Rs2,647 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Net revenue from operations (net of excise duty) for the quarter grew nearly 23% to Rs27,630 crore driven by higher volumes from oil & gas, aluminium, copper India business and improved commodity prices, Vedanta said. Reuters

First Published: Thu, May 03 2018. 04 57 PM IST
Topics: Vedanta Vedanta results Vedanta Q4 profit Vedanta Q4 results FY18

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »