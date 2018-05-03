Vedanta Q4 profit rises 81% to Rs4,802 crore
Vedanta’s net profit came in at Rs4,802 crore for the three months ended 31 March, compared with Rs2,647 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Thu, May 03 2018. 04 57 PM IST
Bengaluru: Vedanta Ltd, the Indian unit of diversified mining group Vedanta Resources Plc, posted an 81% surge in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher volumes and favourable commodity prices.
Net profit came in at Rs4,802 crore ($721.02 million) for the three months ended 31 March, compared with Rs2,647 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Net revenue from operations (net of excise duty) for the quarter grew nearly 23% to Rs27,630 crore driven by higher volumes from oil & gas, aluminium, copper India business and improved commodity prices, Vedanta said. Reuters
First Published: Thu, May 03 2018. 04 57 PM IST
