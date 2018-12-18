IndiGo, SpiceJet announce new routes, offer discounts on flight tickets

With a fleet of 195 Airbus A320 and 12 ATR aircraft, IndiGo operates over 1,300 daily flights and connects 49 domestic destinations and 13 international destinations. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo is introducing new daily, non-stop flights between Hyderabad and Bhopal from 5 January 2018. The airline is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,999 on the Hyderabad-Bhopal route. Also, on the same date, IndiGo will start daily, non-stop flights between Hyderabad and Jabalpur and the airline is also offering fares from Rs 1,999 on the same route. With a fleet of 195 Airbus A320 and 12 ATR aircraft, IndiGo operates over 1,300 daily flights and connects 49 domestic destinations and 13 international destinations.

IndiGo has also started non-stop flights between Hong Kong and Bengaluru from December 11, 2018. Earlier this month, the airline began its operations on the Bengaluru-Allahabad route.

Another airline SpiceJet is also planning new flights from January 2019. SpiceJet has announced the launch of eight new direct flights from Hyderabad connecting Kolkata, Pune and Coimbatore, starting 1 January.

The airline has also announced special promotional fares starting at Rs 2,699 on the Hyderabad-Kolkata route, Rs 2,429 on the Hyderabad-Pune route, Rs 2,209 on the Pune–Hyderabad route, Rs 2,809 on the Hyderabad-Coimbatore route, Rs 2,309 on the Coimbatore-Hyderabad route and Rs 3,199 on the Kolkata-Hyderabad route.

The Gurugram-based airline will also add another six seasonal flights and frequencies from Bengaluru to Kochi, Port Blair and Bagdogra, SpiceJet said in a release. These new flights are scheduled to be introduced between 5 January and 28 February, SpiceJet said.

With the additions, the airline will operate 41 direct flights from the capital city of Telangana to various destinations. These new services will be catered to by Boeing 737-800 aircraft.