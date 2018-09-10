JSW Steel crude steel output grows 8% in August

JSW Steel’s plant at Vijayanagar, Karnataka, is the largest single location steel producing facility in the country with a capacity of 12 MTPA. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: JSW Steel Ltd today said its crude steel output grew 8.3% to 1.448 million tonne during August 2018. The company’s crude steel production was at 1.337 million tonne in August 2017, it said in a filing to the BSE. Last month, the production of flat rolled products was almost flat at 0.981 million tonnes against 0.979 million tonne in August 2017, it said. The output of long rolled products increased 9.7 per cent to 0.305 million tonnes over 0.278 million tonne in the same month last year, it said.

JSW Steel is a part of the diversified $13 billion JSW Group, which has a presence in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, ventures and sports. It is a leading integrated steel company with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in India.

The company’s plant at Vijayanagar in Karnataka is the largest single location steel producing facility in the country with a capacity of 12 MTPA.