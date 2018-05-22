Dr. Reddy’s Labs Q4 profit falls 3% to Rs302 crore, misses estimate
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories net profit for the fourth quarter of 2018 comes in at Rs302 crore, compared to Rs313 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Tue, May 22 2018. 01 51 PM IST
Bengaluru: Indian generic drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd posted an about 3% fall in quarterly profit, missing estimates, hurt by headwinds in the US market.
Profit for the quarter ended 31 March came in at Rs302 crore, compared to Rs313 crore a year earlier, the company said.
Analysts on average estimated a profit of Rs359 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Revenue fell slightly to Rs3,535 crore.
At 1.47pm, Dr. Reddy’s Labs shares were trading 1.56% up at Rs1923.90 on BSE.
First Published: Tue, May 22 2018. 01 51 PM IST
