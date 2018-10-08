IITian Pratyush Kumar to lead Boeing’s F-15 fighter aircraft programme

Pratyush Kumar, who will now lead Boeing’s F-15 fighter aircraft programme, is a passout from IIT Delhi. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: US-based commercial jetliner Boeing has chosen an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi alumnus and its India president Pratyush Kumar to lead the iconic F-15 fighter jet program in the United States. Kumar, known as Prat in close circles, had completed his BTech in mechanical engineering from IIT Delhi in 1989 and later on did a PhD from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

In a statement, Boeing said Pratyush Kumar has been selected to lead the F-15 program in the United States and he will focus on furthering the F-15 business in the US and the rest of the world.

Boeing International President Marc Allen described Kumar as an exceptional leader who has demonstrated his ability to respond to global customers and to empower his team to collaborate and deliver results.

Boeing will soon announce Kumar’s successor in India. He is also a vice president in Boeing International.

Boeing said during his five-year tenure in India, Kumar advanced the company’s business in commercial airplanes, defence, space, security, and global services. The IITian had led the company’s exponential expansion in India.

During his tenure, Boeing launched a engineering and technology centre in Bengaluru to drive innovation and scale up its aerospace supply chain. It also established a joint venture in Hyderabad with Tata to manufacture fuselages for the Apache attack helicopter, established Boeing Defense India to serve customers locally, finalized the sale of both Apache and Chinook helicopters to the Indian military and converted options for the P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft to firm orders.

Upbeat about his new US role to build business for the F-15 programme the world over, Kumar said the company will expand its local manufacturing, technology and innovations, products and people in the Indian sub-continent.