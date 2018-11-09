RCom pays Rs 62.4 lakh to settle case with Sebi

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Reliance Communications has settled a case with the Securities and Exchange board of India (Sebi) for alleged non-cooperation with credit rating agencies and debenture trustees in violation of listing norms.

The company has also reached a settlement regarding non-compliance with listing norms, including failure to inform interest payment default on debentures, Sebi said in an order on Friday.

The company, part of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, settled the case after paying Rs 62.4 lakh towards settlement charges, it said.

Under the settlement mechanism, an entity is allowed to settle charges by paying a penalty without admission or denial of guilt.

