ONGC declares 2nd interim dividend of 45% for FY18
The ONGC board today approved an interim dividend of 45%, i.e. Rs2.25 on each equity share of Rs5 for the 2017-18 fiscal year
Last Published: Thu, Mar 01 2018. 08 30 PM IST
New Delhi: State-ownedOil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Thursday declared a second interim dividend of Rs2.25 per share for the 2017-18 fiscal year.
The board of the company at its meeting today approved payment of 45%, i.e. Rs2.25 on each equity share of Rs5 as second interim dividend, the company said in a statement. The total payout on this account will be Rs2,887 crore.
The record date for distribution of dividend has been fixed for 14 March. The first interim dividend of 60% (Rs3 on each equity share of Rs5) was paid by the company in November 2017.
First Published: Thu, Mar 01 2018. 08 29 PM IST
