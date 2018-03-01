ONGC declares 2nd interim dividend of 45% for FY18

ONGC says total payout on this account will be Rs2,887 crore. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: State-ownedOil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Thursday declared a second interim dividend of Rs2.25 per share for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

The board of the company at its meeting today approved payment of 45%, i.e. Rs2.25 on each equity share of Rs5 as second interim dividend, the company said in a statement. The total payout on this account will be Rs2,887 crore.

The record date for distribution of dividend has been fixed for 14 March. The first interim dividend of 60% (Rs3 on each equity share of Rs5) was paid by the company in November 2017.