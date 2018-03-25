 P&W engine woes continue, one more IndiGo Airbus A320neo grounded - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies

P&W engine woes continue, one more IndiGo Airbus A320neo grounded

IndiGo has grounded another Airbus A320neo due to ‘oil chip issue’ in the Pratt&Whitney engine, taking the total number of such planes grounded to seven
Last Published: Sun, Mar 25 2018. 10 18 PM IST
PTI
IndiGo confirmed the grounding of the plane bearing the registration number VT-ITK after completing its flight to New Delhi from Kochi on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
IndiGo confirmed the grounding of the plane bearing the registration number VT-ITK after completing its flight to New Delhi from Kochi on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Budget carrier IndiGo (Interglobe Aviation Ltd) on Sunday grounded one more Airbus A320neo fitted with Pratt&Whitney (P&W) engine due to “oil chip issue” taking the total number of such planes grounded to seven.

IndiGo confirmed the grounding of the plane bearing the registration number VT-ITK after completing its flight to New Delhi from Kochi on Sunday.

“VT-ITK (Neo) operating COK-DEL (Cochi-New Delhi) was alerted with an ‘oil chip’ message on Engine No.1 post landing at Delhi. As a part of troubleshooting, aircraft was withdrawn at Delhi,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Significantly, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had grounded eight of IndiGo A320neo planes on 12 March along with three of GoAir due to safety issues. “Including this aircraft, IndiGo now has seven NEOs grounded,” the airline said in a statement.

First Published: Sun, Mar 25 2018. 10 18 PM IST
Topics: IndiGo IndiGo planes Airbus A320neo P&W engines Pratt & Whitney

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »