P&W engine woes continue, one more IndiGo Airbus A320neo grounded
Mumbai: Budget carrier IndiGo (Interglobe Aviation Ltd) on Sunday grounded one more Airbus A320neo fitted with Pratt&Whitney (P&W) engine due to “oil chip issue” taking the total number of such planes grounded to seven.
IndiGo confirmed the grounding of the plane bearing the registration number VT-ITK after completing its flight to New Delhi from Kochi on Sunday.
“VT-ITK (Neo) operating COK-DEL (Cochi-New Delhi) was alerted with an ‘oil chip’ message on Engine No.1 post landing at Delhi. As a part of troubleshooting, aircraft was withdrawn at Delhi,” IndiGo said in a statement.
Significantly, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had grounded eight of IndiGo A320neo planes on 12 March along with three of GoAir due to safety issues. “Including this aircraft, IndiGo now has seven NEOs grounded,” the airline said in a statement.
