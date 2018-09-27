GST anti-profiteering authority penalises Lifestyle International

NAA directed the Lifestyle International to deposit the profiteered amount in cases where consumers cannot be identified in the consumer welfare fund. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Piling pressure on companies to pass on the benefits of rate cuts under the goods and services tax, the National Anti-profiteering authority (NAA) has penalised Lifestyle International for not reducing the prices of a product even after a reduction in GST rates.

This is the second adverse order against a company by the anti-profiteering authority. Last week, the authority had penalized Pyramid Infratech for not passing on GST benefits to homebuyers.

This is significant as the onus has now been firmly placed on firms to calculate the GST benefits accruing to them and passing them on to consumers.

The NAA, in an order dated 25 September, upheld the argument of the petitioners that the company did not pass on the GST rate reduction on a cosmetic product to 18% from 28% effected in November 2017. It directed the company to pay the difference in price along with the interest @18% to the petitioners. It also directed the company to deposit the profiteered amount in cases where consumers cannot be identified in the consumer welfare fund.

Abhishek A Rastogi, partner, Khaitan & Co, said disputes around the section dealing with anti-profiteering would only increase from here on.

“The authority held that it will not be involved in arithmetic calculations and hence a prescribed mechanism to determine profiteering is essential. The question of constitutional validity and arbitrariness of provisions will continue to plague industry for months,” he said in a note.

The NAA was constituted to check profiteering by companies that do not pass on benefits of lower tax rates on many products under the GST to consumers.