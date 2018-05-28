Blackstone in $2.4 billion bid for Australia office giant Investa
US private equity giant Blackstone has made a $2.4 billion bid for Investa, a month after it made a lower, confidential offer to the Australian office property giant
Sydney:US private equity giant Blackstone has made a $2.4 billion (3.1 billion Australian dollars) bid for office property giant Investa, the Australian-listed firm said on Monday.
Investa Office Fund—which has 4.0 billion Australian dollars of Australian assets under management—said the 5.25 Australian dollars per share bid was unsolicited.
The company’s board is set to “unanimously recommend” the proposal, saying it presented shareholders “with an opportunity to realise their investment... for significant value and certainty”.
The bid came just over a month after Blackstone made a lower, confidential offer, Investa added.
Shares in Investa surged 10.26% to 5.10 Australian dollars in intra-day trading in Sydney on Monday.
The move into the Australian real estate market follows Blackstone’s purchase of an Auckland office precinct in New Zealand for 635 million New Zealand dollars ($441 million) two weeks ago.
More From Companies »
- Audi India offers discounts of up to Rs10 lakh on select models
- Uber promotes India head Amit Jain as APAC Regional GM
- CEO salaries in top 500 companies outpaced performance in past 5 years
- Indian start-ups have potential to be world-class companies: Rishad Premji
- Coca-Cola launches first alcoholic drink in Japan
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- CBSE Class 10 result 2018 to be declared tomorrow by 4pm on cbse.nic.in
- Blackstone in $2.4 billion bid for Australia office giant Investa
- Google India offers educational programme for summer vacations
- Maharashtra bypolls: EVMs malfunction in Palghar, Bhandara-Gondia
- Gold prices plunge Rs405, slip below Rs32,000 on global cues