HMSI sales volume slips 0.73% to 544,529 units in July

Honda has crossed 38 million customer mark cumulatively since its start of operations in 2001, said YS Guleria, senior vice-president for sales and marketing. Photo: Bloomberg.

Mumbai: Second largest two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday reported a marginal fall in July sales volumes at 544,529 units, down 0.73% from 548,577 units sold in July 2017.

The company, which has been growing in high double digits in the previous months, didn’t attribute any reason for the decline. But it can be noted that in July 2017 the whole industry had clocked higher volumes following tax cuts after GST was implemented.

Had it not been for a stellar show by exports, which soared to 40,162 units in July this year, from 32,569 units in last July, the overall numbers would have been very bad.

YS Guleria, senior vice-president for sales and marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “In July this year, Honda has crossed 38 million customer mark cumulatively since its start of operations in 2001.”

The company said its domestic sales crossed two million mark in the first four months of the current year. “Parallely, we are fully geared up to maximise the potential and sales opportunity in the upcoming festival season,” he added.