Godrej Consumer board approves bonus share allotment
The Godrej Group firm will allot 34.07 crore fully paid-up bonus equity shares to existing shareholders, according to a BSE filing
New Delhi: FMCG major Godrej Consumer said Monday that a board committee has approved allotment of one bonus equity share for every two equity shares held by company shareholders.
The Godrej Group firm will allot 34.07 crore fully paid-up bonus equity shares to existing shareholders, according to a BSE filing.
“The Management Committee of the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on September 17, 2018, has approved allotment of 34.07 crore fully paid-up bonus equity shares to the existing shareholders in the ratio of one bonus equity share of face value Re 1 each credited as fully paid up for every two equity shares of face value Re 1,” GCPL informed BSE.
Godrej Consumer Pvt Ltd (GCPL) has already received shareholders approval on 5 September, 2018, through postal ballot.
“The post issued paid up capital of the company is now ₹102.21 crore,” the regulatory filing said.
In July this year, the board of Godrej Consumer had approved issue of one equity share for every two equity shares held by existing shareholders.
