Godrej Consumer board approves bonus share allotment

In July this year, the board of Godrej Consumer had approved issue of one equity share for every two equity shares held by existing shareholders. Photo: Bloomberg.

New Delhi: FMCG major Godrej Consumer said Monday that a board committee has approved allotment of one bonus equity share for every two equity shares held by company shareholders.

The Godrej Group firm will allot 34.07 crore fully paid-up bonus equity shares to existing shareholders, according to a BSE filing.

“The Management Committee of the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on September 17, 2018, has approved allotment of 34.07 crore fully paid-up bonus equity shares to the existing shareholders in the ratio of one bonus equity share of face value Re 1 each credited as fully paid up for every two equity shares of face value Re 1,” GCPL informed BSE.

Godrej Consumer Pvt Ltd (GCPL) has already received shareholders approval on 5 September, 2018, through postal ballot.

“The post issued paid up capital of the company is now ₹102.21 crore,” the regulatory filing said.

