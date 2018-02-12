Jindal Stainless Hisar’s Q3 profit jumps manifold to Rs133.63 crore
Jindal Stainless Hisar posted a 142% jump in its net profit at Rs133.63 crore for the quarter ended December 2017
Last Published: Wed, Feb 14 2018. 06 17 PM IST
New Delhi: Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd on Monday posted a 142% jump in its net profit at Rs133.63 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.
The company had clocked a net profit of Rs55.21 crore in the year ago quarter, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd (JSL) said in a BSE filing.
During the October-December quarter, total income of the company rose to Rs2,466.37 crore from Rs2007.54 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses during the second quarter were at Rs2,277.76 crore as against Rs1,926.90 crore during the same period a year ago, it added.
First Published: Mon, Feb 12 2018. 04 52 PM IST
Latest News »
- iPhone (Product)Red plays a critical role in Apple’s contribution to fighting AIDS
- Donald Trump says US will respond to Syria attack ‘forcefully’
- Foreign brokerages start cutting Sensex, Nifty 2018 targets
- Axis Bank shares jump 4% after CEO Shikha Sharma cuts short tenure
- China’s Xi Jinping pledges greater openness amid Trump trade dispute