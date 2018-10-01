GoAir offers flight tickets from Rs 999 in new sale

The booking period for GoAir’s Rs 999 offer starts today, 1 October 2018, and will end on 2 October 2018. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 999. The fare is inclusive of all taxes. The booking period for this offer starts today, 1 October 2018, and will end on 2 October 2018. GoAir’s Rs 999 offer is valid for travel between 3 October 2018 and 22 October 2018, the airline states on its website.

The starting fare of Rs 999 is applicable to flights originating from Bagdogra (Rs 999), according to GoAir’s website. The offer is available for a limited number of seats and the fares in this offer are non-refundable and non-transferable. Passengers will not be able to avail the offer on group bookings or infant bookings, according to the carrier’s website.

Starting fares on other GoAir routes include flights originating from Ahmedabad (Rs 1,299), Bhubaneswar (Rs 1,299), Mumbai (Rs 1,299), Guwahati (Rs 1,299), Delhi (Rs 1, 299), Patna (Rs 1,299), Bengaluru (Rs 1,399), Kolkata (Rs 1,399), Lucknow (Rs 1,399), Hyderabad (Rs 1,499), Pune (Rs 1,499), Jaipur (Rs 1,499), Chennai (Rs 1,699), Chandigarh (Rs 1,799), Srinagar (Rs 1,799), Kochi (Rs 1, 999), Nagpur (Rs 1, 999) and Ranchi (Rs 2,299).

GoAir, which launched its domestic operations in November 2005, will start international operations from 11 October to Phuket from New Delhi and Mumbai. The airline will subsequently launch flights to Male from Mumbai and Delhi on 14 October. It is also looking at code-sharing partnerships with other foreign airlines.

