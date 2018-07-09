Cairn Energy says I-T department sells $216 million of Vedanta shares

Following the sale, Cairn holds about 3% in Vedanta Ltd, which the company said the I-T department may sell. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Cairn Energy Plc said on Monday the income tax department had sold about $216 million worth of Vedanta Ltd shares owned by Cairn in connection with the recovery of a part of a Rs 10,247 crore retrospective tax demand.

Cairn Energy added the company would write down the value of its investment in Vedanta Ltd equal to the value of the shares being sold by the tax authorities. Following the sale, Cairn holds about 3% in Vedanta Ltd, which the company said the tax department could sell as well.

The tax department had previously seized Rs 666 crore of dividends due to Cairn from its 4.95% holding in Vedanta Ltd. It has also refused to refund Rs1,594 crore in tax due to Cairn for overpayment of capital gains tax.

The latest move by the authorities comes ahead of arbitration hearings from 20 August with Cairn over the retrospective tax claim, raised after a reorganisation of Cairn India.

Cairn has incorporated measures taken by the tax department in its arbitration filing and is seeking from the department the monetary value required to restore it to the position it would have enjoyed in 2014 . The status of Cairn’s seized assets does not affect the merits of Cairn’s claims, the amount of relief sought, or the enforceability of the arbitral award.