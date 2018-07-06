IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir offer flight tickets from Rs 999 in new sale

IndiGo and SpiceJet bookings for Rs 999 sale are open till 8 July, while GoAir’s offer will close today. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: With starting flight ticket prices from Rs 999, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and GoAir are wooing flyers during the monsoon season. While IndiGo and SpiceJet’s bookings for Rs 999 sale are open till 8 July, GoAir’s offer will close today. For airlines in India, the July to September season is a lean season and they come up with discounted ticket prices to attract more passengers. IndiGo’s latest offer is applicable on travel till 27 September while it is 8 October for the SpiceJet offer. GoAir’s Rs 999 monsoon sale offer is applicable for travel period between 10 July and 30 September 2018.

IndiGo, SpiceJet, and GoAir have not disclosed the number of seats available under the Rs 999 monsoon sale. Seats are subject to availability and regular fares will be payable in the event the seats under the offer are sold out.

The discounted ticket prices from airlines come despite rising oil prices and a falling rupee, factors that increase the operating cost for the airlines. “As the demand has dropped during the lean monsoon season, airlines are incentivizing people to travel during the season by offering discounts,” said Sharat Dhall, chief operating officer (B2C) of travel portal Yatra.com.

According to IndiGo’s website, fares paid for tickets purchased under the Rs 999 offer are non-refundable upon cancellation by the customer. On cancellation, only statutory taxes will be refunded, the airline added.

IndiGo’s starting fare of Rs 999, for example, is applicable on Chennai-Bengaluru, Dehradun-Delhi, Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Jaipur routes, according to the airline’s website. GoAir’s starting fare of Rs 999 fare is applicable for Bagdogra-Guwahati route, says its website. IndiGo is also offering additional cashback on bookings made through wallets such as Paytm and MobiKwik.

In another monsoon sale, AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets from Rs 1,299. This AirAsia India offer is open for bookings till 8 July and is applicable for travel period till 31 January 2019.

AirAsia is also offering international travel to Kuala Lumpur from cities such as Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam at fares as low as Rs 3,999.