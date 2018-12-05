 Novartis India MD Milan Paleja to step down - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Novartis India MD Milan Paleja to step down

Paleja has informed the company’s board of his decision to resign as the vice chairman and managing director effective 31 May 2019

Last Published: Wed, Dec 05 2018. 05 37 PM IST
PTI
Logos sit above windows at Novartis AG’s headquarters in Basel, Switzerland. Photo: Bloomberg
Logos sit above windows at Novartis AG’s headquarters in Basel, Switzerland. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Drug firm Novartis India on Wednesday said its Vice Chairman and Managing Director Milan Paleja has decided to step down from company, with effect form 31 May 2019.

Paleja has informed the company’s board of his decision to resign as the vice chairman and managing director effective 31 May 2019 for embracing challenges outside of Novartis, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company’s board has requested the nomination and remuneration committee to identify and recommend a suitable successor for the role, it added.

First Published: Wed, Dec 05 2018. 05 37 PM IST
Topics: Novartis India Milan Paleja Novartis India MD resign Novartis India shares Novartis India board

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »