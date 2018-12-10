Qualcomm wins import ban against several Apple iPhones in China
The court found Apple violated two of Qualcomm’s software patents around resizing photographs and managing applications on a touch screen
Qualcomm Inc on Monday said it had won a preliminary order from a Chinese court banning the importation and sale of several Apple Inc iPhone models in China that the court found violated two of Qualcomm patents.
The preliminary order affects the iPhone 6S through the iPhone X. The ruling came from the Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court in China, the same court that earlier this year banned the import of some of memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc’s chips into China. Qualcomm initially filed the case in China in late 2017.
The court found Apple violated two of Qualcomm’s software patents around resizing photographs and managing applications on a touch screen.
“Apple continues to benefit from our intellectual property while refusing to compensate us,” Don Rosenberg, general counsel of Qualcomm, said in a statement.
Because the patents concern software, Apple could make changes to its software to avoid the patents and still be able to sell its phones.
The patents in the suit, which Qualcomm said on Monday had been upheld by the Chinese patent office, are separate from those being contested in other cases in its wide-ranging legal dispute with Apple. Qualcomm has also asked regulators in the United States to ban the importation of several iPhone models over patent concerns, but U.S. officials have so far declined to do so.
The specific iPhone models affected by the preliminary ruling in China are the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
More From Companies »
- SC issues notice on RCom’s plea challenging TDSAT order directing refund of unspent prepaid balance
- UK court orders Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India
- JSW Steel emerges as lone star among India metal stocks
- Kotak Mahindra Bank takes RBI to court over promoter shareholding issue, share prices slump
- Direct tax receipts rise 15.7% in April-November
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- An architect becomes a self-taught horologist
- Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding to cost $100 million
- ‘No ground at all’ to believe Vijay Mallya faces any risk in Mumbai jail: UK court
- Govt stops foreign funding to 156 NGOs for defying order
- Qualcomm wins import ban against several Apple iPhones in China
Mark to Market »
- The government has a troubling message for minority shareholders
- Opec-allies’ output cut may not amount to big shift in oil prices
- RBI’s new loan rate math for banks cannot ignore deposits
- Maruti loses speed as PV growth slows amid rising challenges
- Risks emerge for Ramakrishna Forgings, Bharat Forge, Motherson Sumi as heavy-duty trucks face headwinds