Flipkart, Amazon back with sale once again. Check top deals on smartphones, electronics, more

Under the second round of sale before Diwali, Flipkart is offering electronics and accessories at upto 80% off, TVs and appliances at upto 70% off while on fashion category, discounts range from 40-80%.

Days after finishing the biggest annual e-commerce sale in India, two big etailers Flipkart and Amazon are once again back with a fresh round of sale from today. While Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Wave 2.0 will end at 11:59 pm on October 28, Flipkart’s Festive Dhamaka Days will end a day before on October 27.

Best deals on Amazon:

Up to 50% off on mobile phones, additional cashbacks, exchange offers, no cost EMI, free screen protection up to Rs 30,000.

Top offers from Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, Vivo, Motorola, Honor, Huawei, 10.or and other models.

Pre-book OnePlus 6T for Rs 1,000 to get free gifts worth Rs 2,000 including free OnePlus Type-C Bullets Earphones.

Launch of Amazon Exclusive Honor 8X at a special price of Rs 14,999 with launch offers. Honor Play with Kirin 970 AI Flagship processor for just Rs 17,999.

Redmi Y2 64GB with 16MP AI Selfie camera for 10,999 with additional Rs 500 as Amazon Pay cashback on prepaid orders.

Mi A2 with 12 + 20 MP Dual rear camera for Rs 14,999 with 6 month no cost EMI.

Redmi 6 Pro (Xiaomi’s first Redmi device with a 19:9 Notch Display) starting Rs 10,999 with extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange.

Redmi 6A at Rs 5,999 with free screen protection is on flash sale everyday at 12 noon.

Realme 1 is on sale at Rs 10,490.

Upto Rs 19,000 off on Samsung Mobiles.

Free 1 year extended warranty on all refrigerators and washing machines.

Amazon exclusive MI (32 inch) Android Smart TV now on open sale.

Up to 90% off on Amazon Fashion.

Amazon Echo at Rs 6,999.

Echo Dot 3rd Gen at Rs 2,999, Echo Dot 2nd Gen at Rs 2,449.

Top Flipkart deals:

Vivo V9 smartphone (4GB/64GB) at Rs 15,990.

Realme C1 (2GB/16GB) at Rs 6,999.

Oppo F9 (4GB/64GB) at Rs 18,990.

Lenovo K8 Plus (3GB/32GB) at Rs 6,999.

Upto 75% discount on headphones and speakers. Upto 70% off on TV, appliances. Samsung’s 32 inch HD TV is on sale at Rs 15,999, Midea front load washing machine (7 litre) at Rs 13,999, Godrej’s 185 litre refrigerator is being sold on Rs 11,499.

In fashion category, the discounts range between 40-80%.