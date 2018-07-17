HDIL settles dues with banks to escape insolvency proceedings

According to Bloomberg data, in FY 2018, HDIL had a total debt of ₹2,270 crore and had reported a profit of ₹95 crore, while in the year ago period the company had total debt of ₹2,524 crore and had posted a profit of ₹179 crore.

Mumbai: In a major relief for Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), one of its lenders, Andhra Bank. has withdrawn its insolvency case after the BSE-listed realty company agreed to pay ₹40 crore in a one-time-settlement agreement.

The Mumbai-based HDIL has also informed the court that they have decided to repay the dues of another public sector bank, Bank of India, through its own funds. Bank of India is seeking to recover ₹511 crore from the realty company.

“The company is already in settlement talks with Bank of India but we are seeking more time as we are expecting some relief in a separate matter before Bombay high court, which will enable the company to repay its dues,” said senior counsel Navroz Seervai, who was appearing for the realty company. “We are now arranging to pay from our own funds rather than relying on selling off inventories (flats),” Seervai said.

Prakash Shinde, partner of law firm MDP Partners, who was appearing for the banks, argued that the banks are ready to wait for two weeks but do not have the mandate to wait beyond that.

HDIL, which at one point of time was the third-largest Indian real estate firm by market value, is facing several litigations from lenders. Another public sector bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, has also filed an insolvency petition against HDIL in National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The division bench of the NCLT, presided over by Bhaskara Pantula Mohan and V. Nallasenapathy, after hearing arguments from both the sides, adjourned the matter till 7 August, when the bench will also hear the insolvency plea filed by Jammu & Kashmir Bank against HDIL.

Another HDIL subsidiary promoted by Sarang Wadhawan and R.K. Wadhawan, Guruashish Construction, is already facing insolvency resolution process. Guruashish is currently in dispute in Bombay high court with Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) over a large parcel of land in Goregaon, a northern suburb of Mumbai.

An email query to HDIL seeking its comment on the development and settlement process did not elicit any response till the time of filing the report.

According to Bloomberg data, in FY 2018, the company had a total debt of ₹2,270 crore and had reported a profit of ₹95 crore, while in the year ago period the company had total debt of ₹2,524 crore and had posted a profit of ₹179 crore.