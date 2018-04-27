Aditya Ghosh to step down as IndiGo president

Aditya Ghosh’s resignation as whole time director is effective from 26 April while he would step down as president with effect from 31 July. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: In a surprise announcement, no-frills airline IndiGo on Friday said Aditya Ghosh would step down as its president and whole time director while promoter Rahul Bhatia would become the interim CEO.

The company’s board, during its meeting today, accepted the resignation of Ghosh, according to a regulatory filing.

His resignation as whole time director is effective from 26 April while he would step down as president with effect from 31 July.

The board has appointed Bhatia as the interim chief executive officer and he would continue as a director.

IndiGo is the country’s largest domestic carrier with a market share of about 40%.