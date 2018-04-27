Aditya Ghosh to step down as IndiGo president
IndiGo says Aditya Ghosh would step down as its president and whole time director while promoter Rahul Bhatia would become the interim CEO
Last Published: Fri, Apr 27 2018. 08 30 PM IST
New Delhi: In a surprise announcement, no-frills airline IndiGo on Friday said Aditya Ghosh would step down as its president and whole time director while promoter Rahul Bhatia would become the interim CEO.
The company’s board, during its meeting today, accepted the resignation of Ghosh, according to a regulatory filing.
His resignation as whole time director is effective from 26 April while he would step down as president with effect from 31 July.
The board has appointed Bhatia as the interim chief executive officer and he would continue as a director.
IndiGo is the country’s largest domestic carrier with a market share of about 40%.
First Published: Fri, Apr 27 2018. 08 29 PM IST
Latest News »
- Centre asks SC for additional 2 weeks to draft scheme on Cauvery water sharing
- Google told to deposit 10% of Rs137 crore CCI penalty
- Neeraj Chopra recommended for Khel Ratna award
- Capital Float gets debt investment of Rs48 crore from Triodos
- Online travel could make up 43% of total market by 2021: Praxis
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
SBI Life needs protection for future profitability
Will Yes Bank’s March quarter results help it bridge valuation gap with peers?
How can rural demand revive if rural distress is knocking at the door?
Axis Bank sees its darkest hour as the lights go out on asset quality
ICICI Lombard maintains its profitability, hopes for sustained growth