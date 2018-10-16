OnePlus 6, Redmi 6A top selling smartphones on Amazon

Besides discounts and zero-interest EMIs on mobile phones, Amazon was providing another offer of free 1-year screen protection insurance.

New Delhi: OnePlus 6 and Redmi 6A have emerged as the top selling smartphones on Amazon over a period of six days during the Great Indian Festival sale that ended yesterday. In the premium category, OnePlus 6 dominated sales while the affordable smartphone segment was led by Xiaomi’s Redmi 6A.

Both models were being sold exclusively on Amazon India during the festive sale. While OnePlus 6 was being sold for Rs 34,999 for its 128GB internal storage/8GB RAM variant, Redmi 6A was available for Rs 5,999 in 2GB RAM and 16GB storage version.

Xiaomi sold 1 million mobile phones on the first day of the Amazon sale itself while OnePlus phones worth Rs 400 crore were sold on Day 1.

Overall, Xiaomi phones on Amazon.in registered 200% growth over last year’s sales while the growth for OnePlus mobile phones was 100%.

Smartphone buyers also took advantage of no-cost EMIs as every second Amazon customer chose to buy iPhone X on EMI.

Besides discounts and zero-interest EMIs, Amazon was providing another offer of free 1-year screen protection insurance.

In the consumer electronics category, Amazon claims that it sold more headphones during the sale season than what the entire industry sells in two months. In the Bluetooth speaker category, too, Amazon claims to have scored over rivals by selling more than what the entire industry sells in 45 days.

Counterpoint Research had earlier estimated that during the e-commerce sale season, e-tailers would sell about $1 billion worth of smartphones.