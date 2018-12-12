Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 999 in new sale

Vistara’s Rs 999 fare is applicable on Bagdogra-Guwahati route.

New Delhi: Vistara has announced a ‘24-hour only’ festive sale offer with ticket fares starting from Rs 999. The offer is available for all three classes — economy, premium economy and business class. Vistara mentioned on its site that there is limited inventory and this offer is available limited on first-come, first-served basis. These fares are all-inclusive, with no surprise fuel surcharges or taxes in addition to the stated fares. The starting fare is applicable on Bagdogra-Guwahati route (Rs 999), according to Vistara’s website.

Starting fares on other Vistara routes includes Jammu-Srinagar (Rs 1,199), Delhi-Amritsar (Rs 1,399), Delhi-Chandigarh (Rs 1,499), Delhi-Lucknow (Rs 1,499), Delhi-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,799), Mumbai-Goa (Rs 1,899), Delhi-Srinagar (Rs 1,999), Delhi-Varanasi(Rs 1,999), Ahmedabad-Bengaluru (Rs 2,099), Delhi-Ranchi (Rs 2,199), Delhi-Hyderabad (Rs 2,299), Chennai-Kolkata (Rs 2,299), Delhi-Bhubaneswar (Rs 2,499), Delhi-Bagdogra (Rs 2,599), Delhi-Guwahati (Rs 2,599), Delhi-Kochi (Rs 2,699), Delhi-Mumbai (Rs 2,599), Delhi-Pune (Rs 2,499), Mumbai-Amritsar(Rs 2,599)

“Bookings under the sale are open for 24 hours only, starting at 12:01 am on Wednesday, 12 December 2018, for travel between 27 December 2018, and 10 April 2019,” Vistara said.

Announcing Vistara"s Festive Sale, fares starting at ₹ 999/- all inclusive. Book your tickets today and save up to 80%! Hurry, limited seats available.https://t.co/Q2yV0VIIcO pic.twitter.com/uI5sCI5I54 — Vistara (@airvistara) December 11, 2018

The premium economy fares start at Rs 2,199 and the business class at Rs 5,499 inclusive of taxes and fees. “A minimum of fifteen days advance purchase is required for economy and premium economy class bookings, and a minimum of three days advance purchase is required for business class,” the airline said on its website.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.Currently, the airline serves 22 destinations with over 800 flights a week.

Amid high competition, airlines are offering flight tickets at discounted rates on selected routes. GoAir and IndiGo had announced promotional offers in the recent past.