Lupin launches generic Axiron topical solution in US

New Delhi: Drug firm Lupin on Monday said it has launched its testosterone topical solution in the American market.

The company has launched Testosterone Topical Solution, 30 mg per actuation, in the US after receiving approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a filing to BSE.

The company’s product is the generic version of Eli Lilly and the company’s Axiron topical solution, 30 mg per actuation, it added.

It is indicated for replacement therapy in males for conditions associated with deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone, Lupin said.

As per IQVIA MAT December 2017 data, testosterone topical solution, 30 mg per actuation had annual sales of approximately $179 million in the US, it added.

Shares of Lupin on Monday closed at Rs821.30 per scrip on BSE, up 1.75% from the previous close.