Govt mulls deemed admission of companies under insolvency law

Mumbai: The government is mulling introduction of a procedure of “deemed admission” of companies under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). In certain cases where financial creditors have approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), their petition could be admitted and the resolution professional (RP) could be appointed for quicker resolution, said Injeti Srinivas, Corporate Affairs Secretary, on the sidelines of an event on bankruptcy.

“If the proposal is implemented then after the ‘deemed admission’ of companies for resolution, there would not be any immediate load on the NCLT to hear and admit the case but the RP will work for the first six months and try to finish the process,” Srinivas added.

This move will reduce the burden on the NCLT to hear cases and pass an admission order and hence the tribunals can focus on the core issues of insolvency cases.

He further said that around Rs 1.2 lakh crore has been settled pre-admission and the non-performing assets (NPA) of around Rs 40,000 crore have been converted to performing assets by way of payment by the borrowers and there is also a gradual decline in new NPAs, which is one of the signs of the success of the IBC.

The secretary for the MCA further added that there is a possibility of dispute when it is about operational creditors but in most cases there is no confusion with regards to financial creditors and hence the formula of ‘deemed admission’ can be very effective.

“We don’t have a cross-border insolvency framework. It is now been looked at very closely and we may soon have cross-border insolvency framework,” said Srinivas, adding that the government is also planning to bring in an individual insolvency framework. “We will start with guarantor to corporate debtors and then we may go for partnerships and then individuals,” he added.