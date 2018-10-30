Cognizant cuts full-year revenue growth to 8.9%

Cognizant said revenue in the three months ended 30 September increased 8.3% from a year earlier to $4.08 billion. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp managed to grow its September quarter revenue in line with analyst expectations but the Nasdaq-listed company’s profitability was lower than analysts’ expectations, even as the company lowered its full-year growth forecast to 8.9%.

Cognizant, which is based in the US but has most of its employees in India, said revenue in the three months ended 30 September increased 8.3% from a year earlier, and improved 1.7% from the preceding June quarter, to $4.08 billion.

Net profit improved to $477 million in the third quarter, 4.6% higher than the $456 million in the second quarter, but was 3.6% lower than $495 million in the year-ago period, on account of higher provision made for taxes.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had expected Cognizant to report revenue of $4.08 billion and profit of $658.15 million.

On Tuesday, Cognizant said it expects full-year revenue to be between $16.09 billion and $16.3 billion, translating into a growth of at-best 8.9%.

The company first outlined a full-year growth of between 8 and 10% in February and maintained it until the second quarter.

The Teaneck, New Jersey-based company expects revenue in the June quarter to be between $4.09 billion and $4.13 billion, a sequential increase of 0.24% and 1.2%.

Cognizant’s reaffirmation of at best 8.9% growth for now is looking weak compared to India’s largest information technology (IT) services firm TCS, which has maintained that it expects to clock double-digit growth in 2018-19.

“Cognizant delivered strong third-quarter results in three of our four business segments,” said Francisco D’Souza, chief executive officer and vice-chairman of the board.