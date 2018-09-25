Samsung eyes over 25% jump in mobile phone sales in festive season

Samsung India director Sumit Walia during the launch of Galaxy A7, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: South Korean tech giant Samsung expects to see over 25% growth in mobile phone sales during the festive season across price range in the country. The company, which competes with rival Xiaomi in the Indian market, is also strengthening its position in the Rs 20,000 - Rs 40,000 category (mid-price range) with the launch of new models.

“During festive season, we are sure of clocking double digit growth for sure. The industry is expected to grow 20-25% this festive season and we should grow higher than that,” Samsung India senior VP Mohandeep Singh told PTI.

Samsung on Tuesday launched Galaxy A7—which features a triple camera lens setup and side fingerprint scanner—in the Indian market, priced at Rs 23,990 onwards. “We have been working on bringing in innovative features to handsets across price range and not limiting them to flagship devices. The A7 is a result of that. We want to grow the A series to be as big as our J series, which has seen huge success in the Indian market,” he said.

Last month, Samsung mobile chief D.J. Koh had said the company has “changed” its strategy for the mass and mid-price phones to bring in innovation across its smartphone range and not limit them to premium flagships.

The Galaxy A7, Singh said, has been developed based on the consumer insight that nearly half of the Indian millennials use their smartphone cameras daily and their rear camera twice as much as the front camera. In the new triple camera set up, there is an additional 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens that allows users to capture wide-angle photos, like what one can sees with their eyes.