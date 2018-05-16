Tata Steel Q4 profit at Rs14,688 crore
Tata Steel saw an exceptional gain of Rs11,376 crore in the fourth quarter, which included a gain from the restructuring of its UK pension scheme
Bengaluru: Tata Steel Ltd on Wednesday posted a net profit of Rs14,688 crore ($2.17 billion) for the quarter ended 31 March, aided by a one-time gain.
The Indian steelmaker saw an exceptional gain of Rs11,376 crore in the quarter, which included a gain from the restructuring of its UK pension scheme.
The company had a loss of Rs1,168 crore a year earlier, it said.
The shares of the company closed at Rs622.05 a scrip on the BSE, down 0.32% from the previous close.
