Tata Steel Q4 profit at Rs14,688 crore

Bengaluru: Tata Steel Ltd on Wednesday posted a net profit of Rs14,688 crore ($2.17 billion) for the quarter ended 31 March, aided by a one-time gain.

The Indian steelmaker saw an exceptional gain of Rs11,376 crore in the quarter, which included a gain from the restructuring of its UK pension scheme.

The company had a loss of Rs1,168 crore a year earlier, it said.

The shares of the company closed at Rs622.05 a scrip on the BSE, down 0.32% from the previous close.