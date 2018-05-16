 Tata Steel Q4 profit at Rs14,688 crore - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Tata Steel Q4 profit at Rs14,688 crore

Tata Steel saw an exceptional gain of Rs11,376 crore in the fourth quarter, which included a gain from the restructuring of its UK pension scheme
Last Published: Wed, May 16 2018. 06 44 PM IST
Krishna V Kurup, Reuters
Tata Steel shares closed at Rs622.05 a scrip on the BSE, down 0.32% from the previous close. Photo: Reuters
Tata Steel shares closed at Rs622.05 a scrip on the BSE, down 0.32% from the previous close. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: Tata Steel Ltd on Wednesday posted a net profit of Rs14,688 crore ($2.17 billion) for the quarter ended 31 March, aided by a one-time gain.

The Indian steelmaker saw an exceptional gain of Rs11,376 crore in the quarter, which included a gain from the restructuring of its UK pension scheme.

The company had a loss of Rs1,168 crore a year earlier, it said.

The shares of the company closed at Rs622.05 a scrip on the BSE, down 0.32% from the previous close.

First Published: Wed, May 16 2018. 06 43 PM IST
Topics: Tata Steel Tata Steel Q4 Tata Steel profit Tata Steel results Tata Steel Q4 FY18 result

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »