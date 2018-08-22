Zomato expands food delivery services to Vijayawada, Madurai, Cuttack

With this launch, Zomato’s online ordering services are now available across 31 cities in India, Zomato said in a statement.

New Delhi: Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato on Wednesday said it has expanded its ordering and food delivery services to Vijayawada, Madurai, and Cuttack as part of its expansion plans.

Zomato Food Delivery CEO Mohit Gupta said that growth in tier II and tier III cities has been really encouraging for the company.

It has extended its services to 10 new cities in the last 2 months and the response in all these cities has been exceptional so far, he added. * * * * * EY accelerates digital risk solutions with Spectra * Global professional services organisation EY on Wednesday said it plans to roll out a risk analytics platform Spectra, to sectors like financial services, lifesciences, consumer products and retail.

Spectra has already been providing end-to-end risk intelligence support to organisations in the chemicals and industrial products domain.

“It brings together our combined expertise in helping businesses manage risks more efficiently and identifying bottlenecks by turning information into intelligence,” Sardul Seth, partner—Advisory Services, EY said.