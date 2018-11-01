HDFC Q2 net profit rises 25% to Rs 2,467 crore

Total income during the September quarter stood at Rs 11,256.96 crore. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd Thursday reported 25 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 2,467.08 crore in second quarter ended September 30. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 1,978.19 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18.

Total income during the September quarter stood at Rs 11,256.96 crore, up from Rs 9,007.37 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated figures were not provided by the company.

Shares of HDFC traded at Rs 1,756.95 apiece on BSE, down 0.71 per cent from its previous close.