HDFC Q2 net profit rises 25% to Rs 2,467 crore
HDFC posts a 25 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 2,467.08 crore in the quarter ended September 30, compared to Rs 1,978.19 crore a year ago
Last Published: Thu, Nov 01 2018. 03 15 PM IST
New Delhi: Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd Thursday reported 25 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 2,467.08 crore in second quarter ended September 30. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 1,978.19 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18.
Total income during the September quarter stood at Rs 11,256.96 crore, up from Rs 9,007.37 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
The consolidated figures were not provided by the company.
Shares of HDFC traded at Rs 1,756.95 apiece on BSE, down 0.71 per cent from its previous close.
First Published: Thu, Nov 01 2018. 03 13 PM IST
Topics: HDFC Q2 results HDFC shares Net Profit Q2 earnings
