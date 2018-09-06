IndiGo Rs 999 offer ends today. AirAsia, Jet Airways flight offers compared

IndiGo Rs 999 ticket offer for domestic flyers end today. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Trying to cash in on the festive season, IndiGo, GoAir, Jet Airways and AirAsia have come up with exclusive offers for domestic and international flyers.

IndiGo is offering flight tickets starting as low as Rs 999 to flyers. This offer is a part of the airline’s four-day festival sale that will end today. IndiGo also said that the journey date should be at least 15 days after the booking date for the offer to hold. “The offer is valid for bookings made during the offer period, at least 15 days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than 30 March 2019,” IndiGo said on its website. IndiGo’s offer also gives international flyers a chance to book tickets starting at Rs 3,199.

AirAsia India’s Rs 999 flight ticket offer on select routes is open till 9 September 2018 for travel between 19 February 2019 and 26 November 2019. The promotional scheme, called ‘Big Sale’, is offering tickets on domestic routes. Starting fares on some routes covered by this Rs 999 AirAsia offer include Kochi-Bengaluru (Rs 999), Guwahati-Imphal (Rs 999), Bengaluru-Chennai (Rs 999), Hyderabad-Bengaluru (Rs 1,099), Bhubaneswar-Kolkata (Rs 1,199) and Ranchi-Kolkata (Rs 1,099), according to the carrier’s website.

The Naresh Goyal-promoted Jet Airways, has put 25 lakh seats on discount of up to 30% on the base fare for domestic and international flights, in select booking classes.The travel period starts from 10 September and the offer will be available on all booking channels of the airline till 7 September 2018. For international travel, the journey must commence on or after 10 September 2018. (Exception: Travel to Manchester must commence on or after November 5, 2018).

Bookings for budget carrier GoAir’s Rs 1,099 flight tickets offer ended yesterday. This offer was applicable on travel from 3 September 2018 to 31 March 2019.